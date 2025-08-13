article

The Racine Fire Department said one person was taken to a hospital after a search and water rescue on Wednesday that police initially described as a "possible drowning."

What they're saying:

The fire department was called to the 5th Street Boat Ramp around 8:15 a.m. Crews arrived within minutes and found a bystander, who said two "adolescents" were swimming in Lake Michigan near the boat launch when one of them did not resurface.

Divers found the person on the lake bottom after searching for approximately an hour. The person was taken to the hospital. The fire department described the person's medical status as "unknown."

The Racine Fire Department reminds the public that swimming in any body of water can be unpredictable, and even strong swimmers can have trouble in the water. Swimming in an area without lifeguards or rescue flotation devices is not recommended.