Racine townhouse fire; $40K in damage; no injuries

Firefighters on Wednesday night, Dec. 28 responded to the scene of a residential fire on Southwood Drive near Admiralty Avenue in Racine. The call came in around 7:15 p.m.

A tenant who had just returned home after work noticed smoke and discovered the fire. She evacuated her adult daughter and the adult couple from the adjoining townhouse as she called 911.

When crews arrived at the scene they observed a small fire at the rear of the house. The fire quickly grew as it was driven by 15 mph winds from the southwest.

No injuries were reported. The initial damage is estimated at $40,000 to the building exterior. Evidence from the initial investigation indicates that the cause of the fire is electrical in nature.

Red Cross is assisting the displaced tenants. We Energies assisted the initial fire investigation effort.