Racine students recognized for helping save teacher's life

The Brief Ascension Wisconsin is recognizing a group of students at Gilmore Fine Arts School in Racine for saving their teacher's life. Their teacher suffered a stroke during class. Students alerted some adults, who immediately called 911. The teacher ended up being discharged in just two days and has already returned to the classroom.



Some young Racine students are being honored for saving a teacher's life.

The backstory:

Ascension Wisconsin is recognizing a group of first grade students at Gilmore Fine Arts School in Racine as superheroes for their quick actions.

Last month, their teacher suffered a stroke during class. Students alerted some adults, who immediately called 911. The teacher was taken to Ascension Columbia St. Mary's Hospital – and three-and-a-half hours later she woke up.

Miss Zurawski ended up being discharged in just two days and has already returned to the classroom.