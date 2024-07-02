Racine structure fire; girl rescued from balcony, combustibles left in oven

article

A Racine structure fire left four people displaced on June 28. It happened near 9th and Elm.

The Racine Fire Department was dispatched to the scene around 8:30 p.m. for a report of a house filled with smoke and a 12-year-old girl trapped on the second story balcony.

When crews arrived at the scene, they located the girl on the balcony and quickly initiated a rescue with a 24-foot extension ladder. The girl was evaluated on scene and released to her mother with no injuries.

The Red Cross assisted four displaced tenants in the upper/lower duplex.

At this time, the cause of the fire is determined to be combustibles left in the oven that ignited when the oven was pre-heated. There were no injuries to the occupants of the residence or to any fire personnel.

Working smoke alarms were found throughout both levels of the home and they were able to alert the upper tenant of the smoke filling the house.

The fire caused an estimated $1,000 in damage to the structure and $5,000 in damage to the contents.