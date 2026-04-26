Racine stabbing charged; man accused of attacking driver with knife

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The Brief Chad Norton is charged with aggravated battery and reckless endangerment after a Racine stabbing tied to a traffic dispute. Police say the victim did not realize he had been stabbed until after the fight and drove himself to the hospital. Investigators say video shows Norton making stabbing motions; he told officers he was trying to get the victim away from him.



A Racine man is facing multiple felony charges after police say he stabbed another man during a confrontation following a traffic incident.

What we know:

According to a criminal complaint, 28-year-old Chad Norton is charged with aggravated battery and first-degree recklessly endangering safety, both with use of a dangerous weapon.

Police say the incident happened just before 7 p.m. on Thursday, April 23, when officers were dispatched to Ascension All Saints Hospital for a report of a stabbing victim.

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The victim told officers he and his girlfriend were leaving North Beach when another driver cut them off. He said the driver, later identified as Norton, pulled up next to them and said, "Don't you know how to use your f—ing turn signal!" according to the complaint.

Chad Norton

The victim told police he later pulled up next to Norton near 12th and Washington, where Norton allegedly said, "I'm going to beat your ass." He then told Norton to "hop out," and both men exited their vehicles.

The victim said he threw several punches and the fight lasted about seven seconds. He told officers he did not see a knife and did not realize he had been stabbed until returning to his car.

The victim drove himself to the hospital, where officers observed multiple puncture wounds and lacerations to his chest and arm that required stitches, according to the complaint.

Dig deeper:

Investigators say video provided to police appeared to show Norton making stabbing motions during the altercation.

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Norton was taken into custody and told officers he did not remember pulling a knife but said he typically carries a folding knife. He also said he was trying to stab the victim’s hand to "get him away from me."

If convicted, Norton could face more than 15 years in prison for the aggravated battery charge and additional time for the reckless endangerment charge, with potential penalties increased due to the use of a weapon.

What's next:

A cash bond was set at $5,000. He is due back in court on Wednesday, April 29.