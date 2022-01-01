Racine snow emergency, slower cleanup expected

Racine saw some of the heaviest snowfall during Saturday's winter storm, and residents who spoke to FOX6 News said it all came about a week too late.

"I mean it is what it is, but it would have been nicer on Christmas," said resident Amy Randal.

The first day of 2022 reminded Racine that, yes – it is in fact winter.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

"All up until Christmas, I mean were we even going to have winter? But I walked out today, and it was like, woah, where’d it come from? It just hit us in the face," resident Steve Simonsen said.

Simonsen stocked up on salt Saturday at Douglas Hardware. The store decided Friday night that it would open on the holiday, knowing there are always people who wait until they see snow to buy a shovel – and they kept their doors open longer than planned.

Shoppers at Douglas Hardware during New Year's Day snowstorm.

"We were going to be open 9 (a.m.) to 3 (p.m.), but then when the storms started coming later like 1, 2 o’clock, we thought people are going to need help with snow shovels and product, so we said: You know, what we’ll stay open later," said owner Linda Malek.

The city of Racine has hired a contractor to plow and salt its parking lots and ramps. Malek did her part to help clear their own driveways.

Drivers in Racine during New Year's Day snowstorm.

"Snow is good for business, it’d be nice if it stayed off the streets," Malek said.

The roads in Racine quickly became covered Saturday afternoon. Racine's assistant commissioner of public works said people should expect snow cleanup to be slower than normal.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android.