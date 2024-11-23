Racine shooting, man accused of attempted homicide

article

The Brief A Racine man is accused of attempted homicide for a September shooting. It happened in the area of Kearney and DeKoven. Prosecutors said he shot at the victim's minivan as they were both driving.



A Racine man is accused of attempted first-degree intentional homicide for a September shooting.

Prosecutors charged 38-year-old Damion Anderson with seven felonies and 10 misdemeanors in the case. Court records show he is being held in the Racine County Jail on $100,000 bond.

According to a criminal complaint, officers were initially called for shots fired on Memorial Drive the morning of Sept. 29, but could not find the scene. Later that morning, a witness contacted police.

Prosecutors said the witness told investigators she and the victim were driving in separate vehicles when she saw another man, since identified as Anderson. The witness said Anderson was driving a black Chevrolet SUV and started shooting at the victim's vehicle, a Chrysler minivan, as they continued to drive. The witness and the victim went to Kenosha, where they realized gunfire had struck the minivan. The witness thought it happened near Phillips and DeKoven, but was not certain. The victim later confirmed the witness' account of what happened.

Officers then went to that area and found two vehicles with apparent gunfire damage in the area of Kearney and DeKoven, a few blocks west of Phillips, according to court filings.

Prosecutors said video from the area showed a Chevrolet SUV slow down as a Chrysler minivan approached, and a male could be heard yelling "yo." The two vehicles passed, and the Chevrolet SUV turned onto 20th Street where, at the intersection of Kearney, the vehicles passed again, and several gunshots were heard before the Chevrolet sped off. Seven bullet casings were found at the intersection.

According to court filings, data for a cellphone associated with Anderson found his "locations directly correspond" with the travel of the Chevrolet, as seen on video, before and after the shooting took place.

Anderson was seen leaving an apartment building and going to court for a different case on Nov. 14, per the complaint. He was taken into custody, and search warrants were executed at two addresses Anderson was associated with. Officers found a handgun and ammunition at one of the locations, and nothing of significance at the other. Anderson's phone accessed the IP address associated with the first location the morning before he was arrested.

Later, the complaint states Anderson spoke to police and said he was living out of his car – not at either address – and that his phone automatically connects to the WiFi at one of the apartments that was searched. He further claimed he did not keep anything there and denied knowledge of the shooting.

In all, Anderson is charged with:

Attempted first-degree intentional homicide

Possession of a firearm by a felon

Misdemeanor criminal damage to property (3 counts)

Felony bail jumping (5 counts)

Misdemeanor bail jumping (7 counts)

At the time of the shooting, Anderson had to open cases – one for drug possession, the other for theft.