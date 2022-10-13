Racine shooting incident; police seek to ID shooter caught on cam

Racine investigators are asking for the public's help to identify a shooter in some video posted to the Racine Police Department Facebook page on Thursday, Oct. 13.

Officials say the incident happened at 5111 Biscayne Avenue around 6:10 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 27.

Despite the number of gunshots fired, officials say nobody was injured during this incident.

If you have help Racine police identify the person with the gun, you are urged to call 262-752-8879.