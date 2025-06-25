Racine program hopes to curb food insecurity for families this summer

The Brief Benner Beats Hunger in Racine provides free lunch and dinner on weekdays to local children and their parents through the end of August. The program satisfies a big need when it comes to making sure everyone can eat. The program is in collaboration with local organizations.



A huge part of a kid's day at school is lunchtime.

But community activists say many have limited access to food during the summer. A new program in Racine is making sure no one goes hungry.

What we know:

When school's out, the lessons don't stop. Neither does the hunger kids have during the summer.

"There is a huge gap with the food for children when there is no school," said Racine Police Department community-oriented policing unit officer Gabrielle Hood.

That's why the Geneva Street COP House on the corner of Geneva and Hamilton is kicking off a new initiative to keep stomachs full. It's called Benner Beats Hunger.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android

"Most of our children in the city get fed throughout schools from federal-based funds, and without school and not being in summer school families are left to fill that gap," Hood said. "In this community, specifically, we have a very high poverty rate."

Hood said the initiative is named after her aunt, Julie Benner. She said the program satisfies a big need when it comes to making sure everyone can eat.

From now until the end of August, the program has lunch at 11:45 a.m. and dinner at 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday.

Local perspective:

One of the things that makes the program so unique is that it's not only kids who get to enjoy it, but it's a meal for the whole family. The family inclusion is a huge plus for parents like Mya Garcia.

"So far, we've been coming for two days," Garcia said. "I think it's great, so the children can eat with their parents and sit down with their parents, I think they would feel more comfortable."

Hood said the program is in collaboration with local organizations like COP House, United Way and the Milwaukee Center For Independence, who are providing the meals.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

She said they'll keep going, as long as people keep showing up.

"Just promoting a healthy family dynamic," Hood said.

Hood said they're funded by community partners. However, they can still use donations like juice boxes, granola bars and flats of water.