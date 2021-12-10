Racine police: Stolen car with 2 toddlers inside, teen arrested

Police responded to the area of 16th Street and Taylor Avenue around 4:30 p.m. Wednesday for a report of a stolen vehicle with two small children inside.

Racine PD Officers quickly located the stolen vehicle in the area. The vehicle fled in a very reckless manner at a high rate of speed. Due to the extreme danger to the children and public safety officers stopped directly pursuing the vehicle.

A short time later the children were located two blocks away uninjured. The children were evaluated by Racine rescue and returned to family.

Around 9 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 9, a Racine Police Officer located the stolen vehicle occupied on the south side of Racine. When a stop was attempted the vehicle again fled at a high rate of speed. The driver of the stolen vehicle was eventually taken into custody near 21st St. and Ohio St.

A 15-year-old male of Racine was arrested reference both incidents. The suspect was arrested for two counts of recklessly endangering safety, two counts of fleeing and eluding, and two counts of operating a vehicle without the owner’s consent.

Racine Police investigators are interested in any additional information that anyone may have about this incident. Any witnesses, or citizens with information, are urged to call the Racine Police Department Investigations Unit at 262-635-7756.

Those who wish to remain anonymous may contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 262-636-9330, or through the Crime Stoppers app by using the p3 app.

