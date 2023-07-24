Racine police shooting; no charges for officers involved

article

Racine County District Attorney Patricia Hanson determined there will be no criminal charges for officers involved in the fatal police shooting of Timothy Burgess on May 22. This announcement comes after the Wisconsin Department of Justice revealed on Friday, July 21 that its investigation revealed there is "no basis to prosecute" the officers involved.

According to Wisconsin Department of Justice, on Sunday evening, May 21 Mount Pleasant officers received a call for shots fired. A couple of hours later Racine police initiated a traffic stop in the City of Racine. The driver exited the vehicle, fled on foot, and hid in tall grass near Clayton Avenue and Howland Avenue in Racine.

At approximately 12:29 a.m. on that Sunday, officers gave commands for the subject, identified as Burgess, to come out. He refused to follow officer orders, officials said. As officers approached Burgess, he began firing towards officers who then exchanged gunfire and struck Burgess. Burgess was pronounced dead at the scene.

The incident was captured on body worn cameras, squad cameras, and on a drone camera.

Racine police shooting near 6th and Howland

No law enforcement officers were injured in this incident.

DCI led the investigation and was assisted by the Racine County Sheriff’s Office, Wisconsin State Patrol, Wisconsin State Crime Lab, and a DCI Crime Response Specialist.

This is a developing story.