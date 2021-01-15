Racine police: Man killed, woman seriously wounded in shooting

article

A man was killed and a woman was seriously injured in a Racine shooting on Friday morning, Jan. 15.

Police were called to the area of 8th and college around 5:30 a.m. Friday for a reported shooting. When they arrived officers found a man dead of an apparent gunshot wound and a woman suffering from a life-threatening gunshot wound.

The woman was taken to the hospital in serious condition. The man was also declared dead at the hospital.

Any witnesses or citizens with information regarding the incident are urged to call the Racine Police Department Investigations Unit at 262-635-7756.

To submit an anonymous tip, contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 262-636-9330 or through the P3 app.

