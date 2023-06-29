Racine Piggly Wiggly motorized cart chaos, 3 kids sought

article

Three kids caused chaos inside a Racine Piggly Wiggly store, using motorized shopping carts to knock items off the shelves at the store on Erie Street Sunday, June 25.

"It's awful," said Michelle Semon.

At the Racine Piggly Wiggly store on Erie Street, customers like Semon get around on four wheels.

"These are for people that need them, not for kids to go play joyriding on them," said Semon.

Police said on Sunday, that's what some kids did.

"That’s what it is. It’s nonsense," said Sgt. Kristi Wilcox. "Juveniles being disorderly and misbehaving."

Police released surveillance images in an attempt to identify the two girls and one boy who came into the store around 8 p.m. and hopped on the motorized carts.

"They went through the store and sporadically would knock some things off the shelf here and there," said Wilcox.

Investigators say they purposely ran a cart into an elderly woman who was standing in line, and when a manager told them to leave, there was a confrontation.

"One of the females got him in his face a little bit," said Wilcox. "It wasn’t a full slap, but her fingertips hit the manager on her way out the door."

"It’s just, it’s ridiculous," said Kelly Quiroz.

Shoppers said the grocery store is not the place for child's play.

"You should be able to feel safe going to the grocery store," said Quiroz.

"To do the stuff they did, that’s just wrong," said Semon.

If you recognize the kids, police want to hear from you, so they can have a talk with their parents.

Police said the girls are between 14 and 17 years old. They believe the boy is 12-14.

Police said nothing was stolen, and no one was seriously hurt.

A Piggly Wiggly manager at the store Thursday declined to comment.

If you have any information to help identify these kids, please contact Inv. Bodnar at 262-635-7773.