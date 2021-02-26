Expand / Collapse search

Racine narrows police chief search to 4 candidates

Racine
Racine police

RACINE, Wis. - The City of Racine on Friday, Feb. 26 announced the final four candidates in its police chief search.

The city's Police and Fire Commission (PFC) has worked closely with recruitment firm Baker Tilly, hired to conduct the process following Chief Art Howell's retirement announcement in 2020.

The PFC extended four candidates the opportunity to interview on March 6. The candidates were selected from a pool of 15 applicants after a nationwide search. Each applicant selected to interview meets the minimum qualifications of a master’s degree and at least 10 years of command service. Command service is defined as holding the rank of lieutenant or above.

The full recruitment process will involve multiple rounds of interviews with the PFC as well as opportunities for city and community stakeholders to provide input to the PFC.

Racine police chief candidates

Lynn "Al" Fear

Fear has 25 years of law enforcement experience and has spent the majority of his career with the City of Cedar Rapids, Iowa. His last position was a commander in the patrol division. He holds a master's in mental health/psychology and is a certified mediator/arbitrator.

Todd Hansen

Hansen is the police chief of Maple Heights, Ohio, where he started as a patrol officer in 1998. He previously served in the U.S. Army as a sergeant, Airborne Rangers. Hansen holds a Juris Doctor from the Cleveland-Marshall College of Law.

Alexander Ramirez

Ramirez started with the Milwaukee Police Department in 1991 as a police officer. His last position was as an inspector of police. Ramirez holds a master's degree in public service with a specialization in criminal justice administration.

Maurice Robinson

Robinson is currently the district one commander at the Cincinnati, Ohio Police Department and has been with the department since 2002. He holds a master's degree in criminal justice from the University of Cincinnati.

