In Racine, dozens of billiard players kept a former teammate's memory alive Saturday, Dec. 30.

People packed into Break & Runs for a tournament in honor of Bob Robbins, who passed away in September.

"He just always made it about his friends and family and time. And that’s what we’re doing. We’re showing our time back to Bob, even though he’s not here with us," said Tristan Rouse. "He would’ve thought it was probably the best action game that he’s seen. He’s definitely about the family."

Robbins was a volunteer firefighter and a fixture of the local pool community. Loved ones described him as generous – always looking out for the people in his life.

"The one thing about him, I’ve been told myself, is he was always about giving his time. Sharing time with his family," Rouse said.

Bob Robbins Memorial Tournament at Break & Runs

To keep Robbins' memory alive, Break & Runs held a pool tournament in his name. It included a raffle that will support the Robbins family.

"It’s good for the business owner, for the pool community, and just getting out and shooting," said Rouse.

Organizers said the number of people who signed up is a testament to Robbins’ impact on the community, and the spirit they hope to carry on.

"It’s always about benefiting somebody, never for yourself," Rouse said.