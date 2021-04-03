Racine man charged in Regency Mall burglary

article

A 23-year-old Racine man has been charged with breaking into Regency Mall on March 29.

Prosecutors say Decarion Powell stole tens of thousands of dollars in property from a jewelry store before being stopped by police inside the mall.

Police were called to Regency Mall around 12:30 a.m. on March 29 after a motion alarm was triggered. When they arrived, officers found smashed glass and saw a man -- later identified as Powell -- exiting a coffee shop.

A criminal complaint states Powell ran when saw the officers in the hallway. Officers gave chase and eventually detained Powell at a pretzel kiosk.

When officers told Powell they were going to start checking stores, the complaint states Powell said he had going into a jewelry store. Police searched Powell and uncovered roughly 200 pieces of jewelry and more than $400 cash. He also had a hammer and screwdriver.

At the jewelry store, police noted Powell appeared to have only targeted locked jewelry cabinets, which seemed to be smashed open with a hammer, according to the complaint.

Police estimated the value of the stolen property to be $40,000. The complaint states Powell caused an estimated $700 in damage to the surveillance system and door of the coffee shop.

Powell is charged with the following seven counts:

Burglary of a building or dwelling

Theft of movable property ( > $10,000 - $100,000)

Possession of burglarious tools

Criminal damage to property (3 counts)

Obstructing an officer

A preliminary hearing in the case is scheduled for April 14.