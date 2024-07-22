Racine man arrested for child porn; 10,000+ images, videos found

article

A Racine man was arrested for possession of child pornography, with investigators finding thousands of images and videos.

According to the Racine County Sheriff's Office, in May, investigators with the sheriff's office began an investigation based upon multiple cyber tips from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

The investigation was related to numerous downloads of child sexual assault materials, commonly referred to as child pornography.

The child porn material was intercepted and linked to a residence in the city of Racine.

During the investigation, investigators developed enough evidence to get a search warrant for the residence.

On Monday, July 22, investigators and computer analysts from the Wisconsin Department of Justice executed the search warrant at the home.

Investigators identified 71-year-old Robert J. Castaneda as the person possessing the child porn.

With the help of K9 Stella, investigators collected numerous electronic storage devices that contained more than 10,000 images and videos of child porn.

Castaneda was arrested and taken to the Racine County Jail where he is being held on $760,100 cash bail. He faces: