Racine job fair aims to help businesses and those looking for work

Multiple businesses in our area are seeking out employees right now after having to be understaffed during the pandemic.

A group of Racine businesses came together to help support each other and those looking for jobs in their community.

In a tight-knit community like Racine, businesses in the area tend to look out for each other.

"We were talking about how we were looking to hire people and there’s such a high demand and that we weren’t filling all those positions that we have," said Judith Palma, Familia Dental Communications Specialist.

Many are feeling the consequences of people not wanting to go back to work—resulting in fewer shifts being filled or overworked staff.

So they hosted a job fair—allowing folks like Gabriela Govea to have multiple job opportunities in front of them at once.

"I was working last year at a great company, I was getting paid really good. But they ended up letting me go because of what happened with Covid-19 and so I’ve just been struggling and just trying to keep afloat for me and my family."

It’s people like Govea that these businesses want to hire.

"I’m pretty excited. I hope somebody hires me soon," said Govea.

…because helping you get a job also helps places like Creative Minds run their business better.

"When the staff is overworked, it puts tension on the staff. It would mean the world just to get a few more people in the door so we can give those children the care they deserve," said Cheyenne Vernezze, Administrator and Director at Creative Minds Academy.

Many are hiring on the spot with little previous experience required.

If you’re someone who is still tentative to go back to work, or need advice on how to start your career, folks over at places like Milwaukee Community Service Corps can help you.

All you have to do is commit.

"If you treat getting a job like a job, you will get a job. You can’t hope somebody is coming to you. You have to go get it," said Guardiola.

If you were unable to make it to the job fair, don’t worry.

These businesses are still hiring:

Familia Dental, Piggly Wiggly, E Commercial Plastics, Mi Tierra, BrightStar Care, Panda Express, New Image Barber Shop, MHS Health, Equus, Advocate Aurora Health, Racine County, Milwaukee Community Services Corps., United Migrant Opportunity Services Inc., Get it Now, Check into Cash, WRTP/Big Step, MHS Health, Advocate Aurora Health, Molina Healthcare, Walgreens, Humana, YWCA, Armed Forces Recruiting, Mattress Firm, 4 C’s, Creative Minds Learning Academy, EC Styberg.

