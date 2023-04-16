Racine house fire sparked by electrical issue

article

A fire broke out at a home near Ashland and Olive in Racine on Saturday, April 15.

Racine Fire Department was called to a report of a smoke detector activation around 11:30 p.m. Firefighters arrived at the scene and saw fire and smoke coming out of a rear first-floor window. The fire was under control within 10 minutes. The fire damage was limited to one bedroom, with minor smoke damage on the first and second stories of the home.

Officials said residents were not at home at the time of the fire. The cause of the fire was an electrical failure in the room of origin. No injuries were reported.

A damage estimate of $150,000 was made for the structure and an estimate of $7,000 for the contents inside the home.