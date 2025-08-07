Racine house fire; significant fire and smoke damage, 2 dogs rescued

article

A Racine home was damaged by fire on Wednesday night, Aug. 6. The Racine Fire Department was dispatched to the area of Buchanan Street and Hamilton Street around 8:30 p.m.

What we know:

When crews arrived at the scene, they found a fire in the rear of the home on a deck and extending into the first and second floors of the home.

The home sustained significant fire and smoke damage to the back porch, kitchen and a second floor bedroom.

No one was home at the time. Two dogs were rescued during the incident.

The fire is currently under investigation.

What you can do:

The Racine Fire Department is seeking any information that people may have about this incident. Please contact Crime Stoppers of Racine County at 888-636-9330.