Racine house fire; resident trapped on balcony

The Racine Fire Department was dispatched to the area of 13th Street and Bluff Avenue Tuesday, Aug. 30 for a house fire. A male stated his house was on fire and he couldn’t get out and was waiting on his second floor balcony.

Upon arrival, two engine companies advanced hose lines to the rear of the structure to initiate a fast attack on the fire. The truck company deployed a 24-foot ladder to the second floor balcony and climbed up to assist the resident trapped on the balcony.

The resident of the home was transported to the hospital by a Racine Fire Department ambulance. He was treated and released a couple of hours later. The Red Cross assisted the displaced resident.

The fire caused an estimated $50,000 in damage to the structure and $15,000 in damage to contents. At this time, the fire is under investigation.

Anyone with any info about how this fire started is encouraged to call the Racine Fire Department Fire Prevention Bureau at 262-635-7915.