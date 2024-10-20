Racine house fire; no injuries

article

Fire crews responded around 2:30 p.m. to a house fire in the 900 block of Crabtree Lane.

Upon arrival, the attic was charged with smoke from a fire in an exterior kitchen wall. Crews identified the location of the fire in the wall, opened the wall and extinguished the fire with their fire attack hose.

The fire was under control in under 15 minutes. Six people were in the residence at the time of the fire and all safely evacuated prior to fire crews’ arrival.

The house is uninhabitable after the fire and the cause of the fire is under investigation. Nobody was injured.

Damage is estimated at $100,000.