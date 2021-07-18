Racine house fire, no injuries reported

Crews were called to a house fire on Deane Boulevard in Racine shortly after midnight Sunday for a report of flames coming from a backyard. Upon arrival, crews found visible smoke and flames coming from an upstairs bedroom.

Firefighters made the initial attack from the rear of the house and battled the stubborn blaze until it was extinguished.

The residence was occupied by one tenant residing in the upstairs along with one tenant living in the lower unit. Both had been able to escape the fire and were being checked for injuries by first responders.

There were no injuries to the tenants of the building nor were there any to any of the firefighters involved in the incident.

