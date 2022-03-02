Racine house fire; no injuries, cause under investigation

The Racine Fire Department responded to the area of 9th and Birch Wednesday, March 2 for a structure fire. The call came in around 1:20 a.m.

Upon arrival on scene, crews encountered the rear exterior of an unoccupied single-family residence engulfed in fire. Engines 1 and 2 quickly attacked the fire and had it under control in 10 minutes.

Crews from Truck 1, Med 1, and Engine 6 searched the house for possible victims and found none.

The Racine Police Department assisted at the scene with traffic control.

At this time the cause of the fire is under investigation. There were no injuries to any civilians or to any fire department personnel.