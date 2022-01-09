Expand / Collapse search

Racine house fire: No injuries reported

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
Racine
FOX6 News Milwaukee

RACINE, Wis. - Fire crews were called to a single-family home near 13th and Grand just before 1 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 9 and found smoke coming from the eaves of the house with a fire in the attic.

Two occupants were home at the time and sleeping. Firefighters woke them and both safely evacuated them home with no injuries. 

Their quick actions had the fire under control in approximately 20 minutes. 

The home has extensive fire, smoke and water damage and is uninhabitable. 

The fire is under investigation.

The Racine Fire Department would like to remind its citizens of the importance of working smoke and carbon monoxide alarms, especially during the winter months and in particular during extremely cold weather when supplemental alternative heat sources are possibly in use.

17th and Lincoln house fire: 61-year-old woman injured
article

17th and Lincoln house fire: 61-year-old woman injured

Milwaukee police are investigating a residential fire that happened near 17th and Lincoln around 9 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 8.