Racine house fire: No injuries reported

Fire crews were called to a single-family home near 13th and Grand just before 1 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 9 and found smoke coming from the eaves of the house with a fire in the attic.

Two occupants were home at the time and sleeping. Firefighters woke them and both safely evacuated them home with no injuries.

Their quick actions had the fire under control in approximately 20 minutes.

The home has extensive fire, smoke and water damage and is uninhabitable.

The fire is under investigation.

The Racine Fire Department would like to remind its citizens of the importance of working smoke and carbon monoxide alarms, especially during the winter months and in particular during extremely cold weather when supplemental alternative heat sources are possibly in use.