Racine house fire; mother, 3 daughters left homeless

A mother and three daughters are homeless after fire destroyed their home on Randolph Street in Racine on Monday morning, Dec. 19.

Racine firefighters were dispatched to the residence on Randolph near Maple Street around 8:45 a.m. Monday. Officials say nobody was home when the firefighters arrived. They saw heavy fire showing from a bedroom window and entering the attic space.

Firefighters battled the fire and bitter cold temperatures for just over an hour before bringing the fire under control. The house is a total loss.

Red Cross is helping the mother and her daughters aged 13, 10, and 8. Officials say the mother got her three daughters off to school and then left the house for work about 30 minutes before the fire was discovered and reported by passersby.

A fire crew rescued the family dog that ultimately perished at the scene due to fire-related injuries.

No civilian or firefighter injuries were reported at this fire.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.