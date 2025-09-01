Racine house fire; heavy smoke and water damage, 1 taken to hospital

article

A Racine home was damaged by a fire on Monday, Sept. 1. The Racine Fire Department was dispatched to the area of Oregon Street and Apple Tree Lane around 3:37 a.m.

What we know:

Crews responded to the scene after a resident called 911 and said that he heard a loud noise in the basement followed by a large amount of smoke.

The basement sustained moderate fire and heavy smoke and water damage. The first floor sustained minor smoke damage.

One resident was taken to the hospital for smoke inhalation. No injuries occurred to fire personnel.

The Racine Fire Department says the probable cause of the fire was an electronic device on the floor of the basement which appeared to be the remains of a dehumidifier.

What's next:

Further testing will be required to verify this determination.