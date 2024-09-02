Racine house fire; cause under investigation, no injuries

article

Racine firefighters battled a house fire near Lawn Avenue and Washington Avenue on Sunday, Sept. 1. Crews were dispatched to the scene around 6 p.m.

Officials say the room of origin sustained heavy fire and smoke damage. The rest of the home sustained light to moderate smoke and water damage.

Working smoke detectors were present in the home and alerted the residents of the fire. This allowed all 6 family members and one dog to escape. No injuries occurred to the residents or firefighters.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

The Racine Police Department assisted with traffic control on the scene. We Energies shut off both the electrical and gas service to the home. \

The Source

The City of Racine Fire Department.