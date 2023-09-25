Racine house fire; damage estimated at $40K

article

A fire in Racine caused significant damage to a two-family residence near 14th and Howe on Sunday, Sept. 25.

Officials said they arrived on the scene to see smoke coming out of the attic of a two-story house. Firefighters had the fire under control after 40 minutes.

No occupants were inside the home at the time of the fire. Teenagers in the area were able to enter the residence to rescue the family dog that was inside prior to the fire department's arrival. Two cats were also found inside the residence and were uninjured.

Officials said a fire rekindled in the attic space the following morning, which required another response from the fire department to extinguish the fire.

The building structure is estimated to be damaged for around $30,000, and the contents inside are estimated to be damaged for $10,000.