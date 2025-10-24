Racine house fire; contained to attic, cause electrical in nature

article

The Brief Firefighters responded to a house fire in Racine on Friday morning, Oct. 24. The fire was contained to the attic area of the home. The living area of the home only sustained moderate water damage. No injuries occurred to residents or fire personnel.



A Racine home was damaged by a fire on Friday, Oct. 24. The Racine Fire Department was dispatched to the area of Grahman Street and Carmel Avenue around 3 a.m.

What we know:

The fire was reported by a passing motorist. The driver alerted the residents to evacuate the home and called 911.

When firefighters arrived at the scene, the fire was venting from the peak of the roof. Both occupants and one cat were out of the home when fire crews arrived. One cat was not found by the occupants or fire crews.

The fire was contained to the attic area of the home. The living area of the home only sustained moderate water damage.

The cause of the fire is considered electrical in nature, but further laboratory testing will be necessary to determine the exact failure.

No injuries were reported.

The fire is not considered suspicious.