Racine house fire near Carlisle and Albert, firefighter injured

A Racine firefighter sustained a minor injury while responding to a house fire on Wednesday afternoon.

What we know:

It happened near Carlisle and Albert around 1:30 p.m. The initial call was for a stove fire, and firefighters arrived within minutes to find black smoke rising from the building.

The fire was deemed under control within 14 minutes of the first crew's arrival. The Racine Fire Department said working smoke detectors alerted the resident, who was the only person at home at the time. One pet was rescued

The kitchen sustained heavy fire and smoke damage. The rest of the first floor, as well as the second floor, had light or moderate smoke damage. Damage to the home and its contents is estimated at $70,000 total.

What we don't know:

The Racine Fire Department did not release any details about the firefighters injuries or condition.

At this time, the fire is still under investigation.