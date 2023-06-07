Racine house fire, 19th and Hayes, man dead

article

A male was found dead in a Racine home near 19th and Hayes after a house fire Wednesday, June 7.

It happened shortly before noon at the single-family home.

Fire officials said two bedroom windows were engulfed in flames and smoke.

The fire was brought under control within minutes, but tragically, the male was found dead in the affected bedroom.

The cause is under investigation.

Damage to the structure was estimated at $120,000, with an additional $40,000 worth of contents affected by the fire.