Racine house fire; 1 person hospitalized for smoke inhalation

article

The Brief Racine firefighters responded to a house fire on Indiana Street on Sunday afternoon, June 8. One person was sent to a hospital for smoke inhalation. The cause of other fire is under investigation.



One person was sent to a hospital for smoke inhalation after a house fire on Indiana Street in Racine on Sunday afternoon, June 8.

Racine house fire

What we know:

Racine firefighters were dispatched to the house fire just before 4 p.m. Sunday. The first crew on the scene encountered a large amount of fire at the front of the house.

One adult, five children and two dogs were alerted by working smoke alarms and exited the home prior to Racine Fire Department arrival. A missing cat was later found outside by a neighbor.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android

The fire was deemed under control within 18 minutes of the initial fire attack.

The front porch sustained major fire and smoke damage, the attic sustained minor fire and moderate smoke damage, and the interior of the home sustained only minor smoke damage.

The cause of the fire is under investigation but is not considered criminal.