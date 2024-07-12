Racine homicide investigation; woman found dead in fire, fatally shot

article

Racine police are conducting a homicide investigation that was later determined to be connected to the tactical situation at Cliffside Park in Caledonia.

Officials said on Monday, July 8, the Racine Fire Department and Racine Police Department responded to a working house fire on W. Crescent Street. After extinguishing the fire, Racine fire personnel located a deceased 64-year-old woman. She was identified as the resident of the home, Cheryl Christensen.

Racine Police arson investigators responded to the scene. An autopsy to determine the cause of death was scheduled.

On Wednesday, July 10, the Milwaukee County Medical Examiner’s Office contacted the Racine Police Department Detective Bureau and advised that the woman had been shot multiple times prior to the fire, confirming this case was now a homicide investigation.

At approximately 10 a.m. as the homicide investigation was unfolding, officials said Caledonia Police and the Racine County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call of a man down at Cliffside Park within the Village of Caledonia.

The incident at Cliffside Park quickly turned into a tactical response which led to the death of a 37-year-old male with ties to the address where the homicide and house fire occurred.

Investigators say they can confirm that both incidents are connected.

Racine Police Chief Alex Ramirez said in a news release, "The loss of loved ones to senseless acts of violence is devastating to the family and the entire community. Our condolences go out to the family involved in these tragic events."

Anyone with more information on this case is urged to contact the Racine Police Department Detective bureau at 262-635-7756.

Those who wish to remain anonymous may contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 262-636-9330, or through the Crime Stoppers app by using the p3 app.