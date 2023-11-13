Racine hit-and-run crash; 66-year-old man charged

article

A 66-year-old Racine man is charged in connection with a hit-and-run crash that happened on Saturday, Nov. 11. The accused is Joaquin Raigoza – and he faces a single charge of hit-and-run great bodily harm.

According to the criminal complaint, Racine police were dispatched to a hit-and-run crash involving a pedestrian near Douglas Avenue and Layard Avenue late on Saturday, Nov. 11. When officers arrived on the scene, they found a woman on the ground with two individuals trying to help her.

One of the people on the scene told police she was walking with the victim -- going from one bar to another. As they were walking across Douglas Avenue, they saw a vehicle speeding southbound on Douglas -- and the victim was struck. The complaint says the "suspect vehicle fled southbound on Douglas Avenue at a high rate of speed."

The victim was taken to a hospital and later flown by Flight For Life to Froedtert Hospital in Milwaukee. The woman suffered multiple serious injuries including a broken pelvis, skull fractures and a broken neck, the complaint says.

Camera footage of the hit-and-run crash was retrieved from a nearby bar. Investigators used the video to identify a white sedan as the vehicle involved. The camera also captured the license plate of the vehicle.

Later, police went to the address registered to the car -- when they located a white car with damage. Raigoza was questioned by police. He told police "they were too close and he couldn't hit the brakes," the complaint says. "All he heard was a 'boom' and he used his hands and arms to throw them up in the air as he said 'boom," the complaint says.

Raigoza made his initial appearance in Racine County court on Monday, Nov. 13. Cash bond was set at $2,500 -- and the defendant was placed on house arrest with GPS monitoring.