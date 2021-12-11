Racine installing Underground Railroad historical markers downtown

article

The city of Racine and community members on Thursday, Dec. 9 held a dedication ceremony for nine new historical markers that will be installed – indicating significant sites of the Underground Railroad.

Racine was very active in the abolitionist movement, the city said, and the historical markers highlight the city's history and contribution in the fight to end slavery.

At the event, Mayor Cory Mason, Alderwoman Mollie Jones, Racine Heritage Museum Director Chris Paulson and representatives of the Professional Women’s Network for Service spoke to the importance of recognizing Racine’s history and participation in the Underground Railroad at today’s event.

"Racine has rich abolitionist history, and I am grateful for the work we have all done to commemorate the places and people that helped bring slaves to freedom," Mason said. "It is important that future generations know the role our city played in freeing slaves and these historical markers a great reminder of our legacy."

The historical markers are placed downtown at the following locations:

