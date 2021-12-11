Racine installing Underground Railroad historical markers downtown
RACINE, Wis. - The city of Racine and community members on Thursday, Dec. 9 held a dedication ceremony for nine new historical markers that will be installed – indicating significant sites of the Underground Railroad.
Racine was very active in the abolitionist movement, the city said, and the historical markers highlight the city's history and contribution in the fight to end slavery.
At the event, Mayor Cory Mason, Alderwoman Mollie Jones, Racine Heritage Museum Director Chris Paulson and representatives of the Professional Women’s Network for Service spoke to the importance of recognizing Racine’s history and participation in the Underground Railroad at today’s event.
"Racine has rich abolitionist history, and I am grateful for the work we have all done to commemorate the places and people that helped bring slaves to freedom," Mason said. "It is important that future generations know the role our city played in freeing slaves and these historical markers a great reminder of our legacy."
The historical markers are placed downtown at the following locations:
- Racine Heritage Museum
- Monument Square
- First Presbyterian Church
- On Sixth Street at 6th & Villa
- Wisconsin Avenue between 5th & 6th Streets [sign has not yet been installed]
- Southeast corner of Fourth and Main Streets
- North side of Fourth Street, east of Main Street
- South Side of Root River, east of Main Street Bridge. [Signs had previously been installed here]
- 826 State Street
- 1120 Grand Avenue, adjacent to St. Paul Missionary Baptist Church