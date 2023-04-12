Racine Graceland Cemetery shooting; Lamarion Blair not guilty plea

article

Lamarion Blair, the man charged in connection to a June 2 shooting at Racine's Graceland Cemetery, entered a plea of not guilty on Wednesday, April 12. Prior to entering the plea, Blair was bound over for trial.

The shooting happened during a funeral for Da'Shontay King. Prosecutors have also charged Luis Granados III in connection with the case.

Details of the case

Prosecutors said "several mourners" were shot during the funeral ceremony for Da'Shontay King – two of whom had to undergo surgery. A criminal complaint states King was a "known 12th Street Gangster Disciple gang member" and the shooting stemmed from a gang dispute.

A criminal complaint states the suspect vehicle in the cemetery shooting, a Chevrolet Equinox, was seen on surveillance parked near the cemetery across from a home that police say is affiliated with the "Northside For Life" gang. Per the complaint, Blair and Granados are members. The Chevrolet's computer system placed its location at the cemetery at the time of the shooting.

The complaint states a shootout on Wright Street between people in the Chevrolet and another vehicle – believed to have been associated with the 12th Street Gangster Disciple – shortly followed the cemetery shooting.

Police later arrested Granados for firearm possession by an adjudicated delinquent. The weapons matched the casings found at both the cemetery scene and the Wright Street shootout. His fingerprints were also found inside the Chevrolet.

In all, Granados is charged with:

First-degree recklessly endangering safety (23 counts)

Possession of a firearm by an adjudicated delinquent

Blair was later arrested in Las Vegas by U.S. Marshals. He told authorities that he was in the vehicle during the second shooting incident but that he "didn't shoot no gun."

He is charged with 23 counts of first-degree recklessly endangering safety, along with 25 counts of felony bail jumping and one count of possession of a firearm by an adjudicated delinquent.

Blair is due back in court May 30 for a status conference.