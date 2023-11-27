Racine garage fire; smoke ventilated from attached house

article

Racine firefighters responded to a garage fire at a residence on Jefferson Street near Lawn Street on Monday morning, Nov. 27.

Officials say the call came shortly after 7 a.m. Monday. Fire companies arrived within four minutes to find fire contained to the attached garage. The fire was extinguished about 15 minutes into the incident with firefighters cooling hot spots and venting smoke from the garage and house for about the next hour.

A news release says the fire originated in the garage in an area where battery-operated power tools and chargers were kept. Foul play is not suspected. Further investigation is required to determine the exact cause of the fire.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Nobody was hurt.

The living space of the house was not damaged by this fire. However, firefighters needed to use a special fan to get smoke out of the residence.