Racine garage fire on Conrad Drive; nobody hurt

article

Racine firefighters were dispatched to a garage fire on Conrad Drive on Sunday evening, May 12.

Officials say the call came in just after 8 p.m. Sunday. When firefighters arrived on the scene, smoke was pouring from the detached garage.

While firefighters began to attack the flames in the garage the home was searched for residents and pets. Three residents and pets got out of the home safely before firefighters arrived on the scene. The fire was brought under control within nine minutes.

Officials say heavy fire and smoke damage was limited to the garage. The home suffered some light damage to the exterior due to the heat from the garage. The residents were not displaced from their home. Nobody was hurt.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Investigators say the structure suffered $25,000 in damage. There was about $5,000 in damage to the garage's contents.