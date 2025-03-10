Racine first responders recognized for life-saving measures

Every minute counts when you're saving lives. And on Friday, March 7, first responders in Racine were recognized for doing just that.

Ascension Wisconsin awarded Racine paramedics with a commemorative stroke coin.

And it's because of this: crews responded to a stroke victim within 22 minutes and gave the patient a drug used to treat blood clots and strokes.

Because of that, the patient made a quick recovery.

At the Friday ceremony, the patient they worked on was there, along with the doctors who helped too.