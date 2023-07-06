Racine fires; illegal fireworks suspected as ignition source

article

Racine fire officials say illegal fireworks may have sparked two fires – a house fire and a garage fire – on Tuesday evening, July 4.

The house fire happened near the intersection of Kewaunee and Superior streets. Firefighters were dispatched to the scene around 10:15 p.m. Tuesday for a report of smoke and flames in the attic of the home. All the residents evacuated the building before the first crew arrived. The fire was deemed under control within 20 minutes.

Officials say the fire damage was limited to the attic with moderate damage to the underside of the roof.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Smoke alarms were present, but not working, officials said.

House fire on Kewaunee Street, Racine

Again, Racine fire officials say it is highly probable that the fire was caused by an ignition source from illegal fireworks. While the firefighters were on the scene, a constant sound of illegal, commercial grade fireworks could be seen and heard.

Garage fire

Within five minutes of being released from the house fire, firefighters were sent to an attached garage fire near 6th Avenue and Shoreland Drive on Racine's north side. All residents evacuated the home before the fire department arrived.

When crews arrived, smoke was coming from the garage. The fire was brought under control within eight minutes.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android

The fire damage was limited to the attached garage only which sustained moderate damage. Very light smoke was evacuated from the home by fire crews using a fan.

The cause of the fire was previously ignited fireworks that were put into the garage, officials said.

Nobody was hurt.