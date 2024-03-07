Racine fire, no injuries; 'careless disposal of smoking materials'

article

Firefighters on Wednesday, March 6 responded to the scene of a structure fire in Racine.

Crews were dispatched to the area of Erie Street near High Street around 2 p.m. for reports of a fire on the outside of a house.

Upon arrival, officials found flames on a side porch. The cause of the fire is under investigation. However, early indications are that the fire was caused by careless disposal of smoking materials.

The Red Cross assisted six displaced tenants in the lower unit.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

No injuries to firefighters or residents were reported. All seven tenants were able to self-evacuate prior to the fire department's arrival.

No working smoke alarms were present in the upper or lower unit of the home.