Expand / Collapse search

Fire at Racine heat treating facility, 1 injured

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
Racine
FOX6 News Milwaukee
article

Racine Fire Department

RACINE, Wis. - The Racine Fire Department on Wednesday responded to a fire at Hestia Heat Treating. One person was injured.

Nearby construction workers saw smoke and fire coming from the facility's roof around 10:20 a.m. and called 911.

Upon arrival, firefighters extinguished the fire and treated one person. That person, a 53-year-old man who worked there, fell from a ladder was he tried to carry fire extinguishers to the roof to put out the fire. The man was then taken to the hospital and is in stable condition with non-life-threatening injuries.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Fire officials said a spark from a welding repair operation ignited fine dust particles located on the inner walls of exhaust ductwork above a heat treating furnace. Fire then went through the exhaust, damaged the rooftop exhaust stack, and ignited the rubber roof membrane.

Total damage is estimated at $4,000, officials said. Workers returned to normal operations after a short evacuation to allow firefighters to remove heavy smoke.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android.

Menomonee Falls fatal crash following pursuit, Milwaukee man dead
article

Menomonee Falls fatal crash following pursuit, Milwaukee man dead

An 18-year-old Milwaukee man is dead, and a 27-year-old Milwaukee man injured in a crash in Menomonee Falls. The crash happened following a police pursuit a short time earlier.

Sheboygan Falls fatal crash; 51-year-old woman dead, 2nd driver hurt
article

Sheboygan Falls fatal crash; 51-year-old woman dead, 2nd driver hurt

Sheboygan County officials say a 51-year-old woman died following a collision between two SUVs in Sheboygan Falls early Wednesday, April 13.

Fire at Auto Start in Milwaukee

Firefighters on Tuesday, April 12 responded to the scene of a fire at Auto Start in Milwaukee.