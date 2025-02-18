Racine house fire, Gilson and Ashland; residents asked to avoid area

article

The Brief There is a large emergency response to battle a fire near Gilson and Ashland in Racine on Tuesday, Feb. 18. Police asked the public to stay away from the area to allow first responders to work as efficiently as possible. There is no word on what started the fire, or any injuries.



Racine first responders spent Tuesday night, Feb. 18, on the scene of a house fire.

What we know:

Firefighters responded to the blaze near Gilson and Ashland, which many neighbors said was the result of an explosion.

Around 6 p.m., police asked the public to stay away from the area to allow first responders to work as efficiently as possible.

A warming bus was available for people who said they had to evacuate due to a gas leak.

We Energies was also on the scene.

What they're saying:

Many people said they heard a loud boom and then came out to see flames. Someone described it as a "volcano."

Racine fire, scene near Gilson and Ashland

Two people who live on the block told FOX6 News they rushed towards the home to pull out their neighbors. They say two adults, a man and his daughter, were inside the home when there was an explosion.

"We know a stove was delivered by, we don’t know what company, but they did deliver it and install it, and that’s what the owner, the dad said," said resident Stacie Kraft.

The woman had to be pulled out of a window.

"She was in a lot of shock and then she couldn’t stand up," said resident Tyler Lau. "She had a scrape to her head and she had some blood coming from her head. Her hair was singed off and shirt was ripped up, in shambles."

Racine fire, scene near Gilson and Ashland

What we don't know:

There is no word on the cause of the fire, or any injuries, from officials.