Racine fire; 3 family dwelling damaged, 1 taken to hospital

The Racine Fire Department responded to the area of Main and Barker Wednesday, May 25 for a fire in a three family dwelling. The call came in around 6:15 p.m.

Upon arrival, firefighters encountered the first floor rear unit engulfed in flames. The crew of Engine 1 attacked and controlled the fire keeping it from spreading to the other units. Other crews assisted in searching for possible victims and checking for extension of the fire throughout the structure.

The fire was under control in approximately 30 minutes.

A passerby alerted the occupant of the fire. He was transported to Ascension All Saints Racine initially and then to Ascension Columbia St. Mary’s Hospital Milwaukee by private ambulance. His condition is unknown at the time of this release.

Seven occupants of the other two units safely escaped without injury.

The cause of the fire is under investigation. It caused $70,000 in damage to the structure and contents.