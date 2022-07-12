Racine fatal shooting; no arrests made

article

Racine police are investigating a fatal shooting that happened Monday, July 11 near 17th Street and Deane Boulevard. Officers responded to the scene around 11:40 p.m.

Upon arrival, officers located a male on the north sidewalk, suffering from a gunshot wound to the head. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The investigation is ongoing. Currently, no one is in custody for the shooting.

Racine Police investigators are interested in any additional information that anyone may have about this incident. Any witnesses, or citizens with information, are urged to call the Racine Police Department Investigations Unit at 262-635-7756.

Those who wish to remain anonymous may contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 262-636-9330, or through the Crime Stoppers app by using the p3 app.