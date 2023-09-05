Racine fatal shooting; 58-year-old man dead

article

A 58-year-old man was fatally shot in Racine late on Monday, Sept. 4.

Officials say around 11 p.m. Monday, officers responded to the area near Victory and Arthur avenues. They located the victim suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was taken to a hospital – where he later died form his injuries.

The shooter fled on foot and has not been located, police said.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Racine Police investigators are interested in any additional information, including any video, that anyone may have about this incident. Any witnesses, or citizens with information, are urged to call the Racine Police Department Investigations Unit at 262-635-7756.

Those who wish to remain anonymous may contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 262-636-9330, or through the Crime Stoppers app by using the p3 app.