Racine fatal shooting near 17th and Packard Avenue; man in custody

Racine police are investigating the fatal shooting of a 25-year-old man near 17th and Packard Avenue on Wednesday evening, Jan. 18.

Officers responded to the neighborhood around 7:40 p.m. Wednesday. When they arrived, they found the victim lying on the floor from what appeared to be a fatal gunshot wound. The shooter, later identified as a 26-year-old man, fled the scene before police arrived.

Investigators were given information from witnesses that the incident took place over a domestic-type incident.

The 26-year-old accused shooter has been taken into custody. He was interviewed and transported to the Racine County Jail.

Racine investigators are looking for more information about this incident. Any witnesses, or citizens with information, are urged to call the Racine Police Department Investigations Unit at 262-635-7756. Those who wish to remain anonymous may contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 262-636-9330, or through the Crime Stoppers app by using the p3 app.