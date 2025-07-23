Racine fatal crash; motorcycle, vehicle collide, 29-year-old man dead

article

The Brief Racine police are investigating a fatal crash that happened on Tuesday night, July 22. A 29-year-old motorcycle operator died as a result of his injuries. Any witnesses, or citizens with information, are urged to call the Racine Police Department Investigations Unit at 262-635-7816.



A motorcyclist died following a two-vehicle crash in Racine on Tuesday, July 22.

Fatal crash

What we know:

The crash happened around 8:23 p.m. near 21st Street and Racine Street.

When officers arrived at the scene, they located a 29-year-old motorcycle operator unresponsive. The man was taken to the hospital for treatment but did not survive his injuries.

Racine fatal motorcycle crash, 21st and Racine

The operator of the vehicle, a 62-year-old man, remained on scene and was cooperative with the investigation.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android

Provide information

What you can do:

Racine Police Traffic investigators are interested in any additional information that anyone may have about this incident. Any witnesses, or citizens with information, are urged to call the Racine Police Department Investigations Unit at 262-635-7816.

Those who wish to remain anonymous may contact Crime Stoppers by phone at(262-636-9330, or through the Crime Stoppers app by using the p3 app.