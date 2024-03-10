Racine fatal crash; victim's family holds benefit

The Racine community is continuing to rally behind the family of a father of five killed in a head-on crash last weekend.

The joyous music of Meliton Antonio's culture filled the air on Sunday afternoon, March 10, for a benefit in his honor.

Translating for her mother, Brisa Antonio said her uncle’s death has devastated her family.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

"She's cried a lot. When she got the news when she went there, she passed out," Brisa Antonio said. "We all are taking care of each other and I think that's what's keeping us strong."

He died last Saturday, after Racine police said he was hit by a speeding 18-year-old. The teen driver also died.

From a huge raffle, to live music and taco plates, dozens came out to support the family.

"It was just so tragic and all I can think of is a mom of five now, so we just wanted to pitch in and help," said Mary Huck, a co-worker.

Meliton Antonio's family

Co-workers remember Meliton Antonio as a hardworking husband and father of five with two jobs.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android.

"He was the heart of the shift that he worked," said Becky Enright, another co-worker. "It could have been any of us. The reckless driving in Racine is just out of control."

Misfortune has now led to an outpour of compassion.

"We lost somebody that was where I'm from," said Joel Antonio. "We got to stay together like a community."

Related article

Police say the crash is still under investigation.

Meliton Antonio’s family said his remains will be sent back to Mexico, so he can be buried along with his parents.